Anti-polio Drive To Start From Nov 28 In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 07:01 PM

The seven-day anti-polio campaign will start in the provincial capital from November 28 during which children under the age of five year will be administered polio drops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The seven-day anti-polio campaign will start in the provincial capital from November 28 during which children under the age of five year will be administered polio drops.

In this regard, a meeting was held which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan. The meeting reviewed the preparations for the drive during which as many as 866,603 children will be administered polio drops.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Administrative Officers, District Health Officer Dr. Mohammad Idris, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr.

Naveed Khurshid, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr. Saifullah and other concerned officers.

The meeting discussed various aspects of anti-polio campaign and was informed that 2,496 teams have been formed to immunize anti-polio drops to 866,603 children.

The meeting was further informed about security arrangements for the safety of polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan appealed to the parents to give their children anti-polio drops to save them from permanent disability and to cooperate with the anti-polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated from provincial metropolitan.

