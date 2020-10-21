UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive To Start From Oct 26 In District

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Anti-polio drive to start from Oct 26 in district

More than 729,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from October 26 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :More than 729,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from October 26 in Bahawalpur.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of DC Office here Wednesday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

As many as 5 special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gipsies.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. Door-to-door campaign will continue from October 26 to October 28 whereas October 29 and October 30 are reserved days for left out children.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.

Related Topics

Mobile Bahawalpur October Cholistan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM Punjab took solid steps to change 'Thana cultur ..

14 seconds ago

KP govt to set up cargo terminal on, Ghulam Khan, ..

17 seconds ago

UK's Johnson Says Manchester to Get $78.5Mln in Fu ..

18 seconds ago

Another Large Area of England Put Under Tougher CO ..

20 seconds ago

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

43 minutes ago

KTH resumes institution based practice in evening

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.