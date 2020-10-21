Anti-polio drive to start from Oct 26 in district

More than 729,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from October 26 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :More than 729,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from October 26 in Bahawalpur.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of DC Office here Wednesday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

As many as 5 special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gipsies.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. Door-to-door campaign will continue from October 26 to October 28 whereas October 29 and October 30 are reserved days for left out children.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.