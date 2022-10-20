Anti-polio drive to start from October 24

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The three-day polio vaccination campaign will start on October 24, in which more than 799,000 children under five years of age will be vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich while presiding over a meeting in his office directed that "not a single child" should be left out during the campaign.

He said that the polio teams should perform their duties properly and assured that all possible resources would be used to make the campaign successful.

He further warned that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

The meeting was informed that 3,168 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams would remain active in the field during the campaign.

From October 24 to October 26, polio teams will go door-to-door to vaccinate the children. Under the catch-up activity, left-out children will be vaccinated on October 27 and October 28.