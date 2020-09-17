Anti polio drive to start from Sep 21 in Bahawalpur

As many as 729,763 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from September 21

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 729,763 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from September 21.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here Thursday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Some 1599 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1288 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 144 transit teams.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 123 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

Door-to-door campaign will continue from September 21 to September 23 whereas September 24 and September 25 are reserved days for left out children.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Special arrangements have been done to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gypsies.

The meeting also reviewed the situation of dengue larva in the district. The meeting was told that 108 outdoor and 412 indoor teams are actively monitoring dengue larva. Surveillance of 1747 hotspots is being done to stop the spread.