Anti polio drive to start from Sept 21

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign in all talukas of the Sukkur district will start from September 21 to till 25, where special instructions have been issued to polio staff.

In this connection, the DC Sukkur on Wednesday convened a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti polio drive in the district in his chair at DC office here.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar, the parents have been advised to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Taluka Health Officers (THOs), District Health Officer (DHO), representatives from UNICEF, WHO including officials of the Rangers and Police were attend.