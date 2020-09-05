UrduPoint.com
Anti Polio Drive To Start From Sept 21

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign would be conducted from September 21 to 25, aimed to administer polio drops to 8,70,435 children.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt (Retd), Anwar Ul Haq presided a meeting here to review arrangements for upcoming anti polio drive in the district.

He said positive steps were being taken to make anti-polio campaign successful and to eliminate menace of polio diseases from the area.

Anwar-Ul-Haq directed the officials concerned to accelerate monitoring process of polio to achieve targets of drive in the areas, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The DC advised parents to come forward and play their role for ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from the country.

District Health Officer, Dr. Muhammad Ahsan briefed that 1396 mobile teams has been constituted while check posts would also be setup in the internal and external parts of the city to immunize polio drops to children.

