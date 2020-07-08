Anti-polio drive to start in 44 union councils from 20th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A special anti-polio campaign in 44 union councils of the district will start from July 20.

In this regarding, a training session was held at Rural Health Center Chak No 229 Makkoana.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the training session and reviewed arrangements for special anti-polio campaign. DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed was also present.

The DC said all available resources should be utilized to make specific polio campaigna hundred per cent success.