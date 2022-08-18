UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Drive To Start On 22nd In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :An anti polio drive will start on August 22 in the province.

According to the Health department sources on Thursday, the campaign will remain intact till August 28 in high risk districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, while the campaign will conclude on August 26 in rest of the districts.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has set a target to vaccinate 22 million children during the drive.

A meeting presiding over by Provincial Minister for Primary Health M Akhtar Malik and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal was held here to review arrangements for the campaign.

The minister directed to ensure the campaign successful and deputy commissioners would themselves monitor the drive.

The chief secretary said in the meeting that ratio of Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) should remain 80 per cent.

In the briefing given by the secretary primary health, it was informed that 85,193 mobile teams hadbeen made for the campaign and more than 200,000 workers would perform duties.

An international organisation working against polio participated in the meeting as well.

