Anti-polio Drive To Start On Aug 18

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) An anti-polio drive will start in the district from August 18, during which children less than five years of age will be administered vaccine drops.

This was told in a meeting held to review arrangements in connection with a campaign held with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir in the chair on Friday.

The officers of district administration, health and other departments participated.

The deputy commissioner stressed the need for training of the field staff to achieve better results of the campaign.

