Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Start On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Anti-polio drive to start on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The 7-day National polio campaign will be started on Monday and to continue till March 03, in the Larkana district in which more than 306,950 children up to five years of age will be vaccinated.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO), Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah all-out arrangements have been finalized for the National Immunization Campaign of Polio.

He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the regions including the remote, and flood/rain-affected areas of the district.

DHO Larkana said that transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Stations, Bus stops and various markets.

He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the campaign successful.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Larkana March Market All

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

6 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

14 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

1 day ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 day ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan