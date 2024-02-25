Anti-polio Drive To Start On Monday
February 25, 2024
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The 7-day National polio campaign will be started on Monday and to continue till March 03, in the Larkana district in which more than 306,950 children up to five years of age will be vaccinated.
According to the District Health Officer (DHO), Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah all-out arrangements have been finalized for the National Immunization Campaign of Polio.
He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the regions including the remote, and flood/rain-affected areas of the district.
DHO Larkana said that transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Stations, Bus stops and various markets.
He appealed to the parents to cooperate with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the campaign successful.
He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts.
