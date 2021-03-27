Anti-polio drive to start on Monday in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Comprehensive arrangements have been finalized for the national polio immunization campaign to curb polio in Larkana district.

More than 306850 children of the Larkana district upto five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the National polio campaign starting from March 29, 2021 to April 04, 2021 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana here on Saturday.

He said the children upto five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the campaign.

He said 904 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (5) Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four days campaign.

DHO Larkana said that thirty 82 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.