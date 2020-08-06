UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive To Start On15th In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:59 PM

The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) will launch a five-day anti-polio campaign on August 15-19 in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) will launch a five-day anti-polio campaign on August 15-19 in the province.

According to the P&SHD spokesperson on Thursday, P&SHD Secretary Captain (retired) M Usman has written a letter to the committee of security coordination to make arrangements for security of polio teams.

The P&SHD has made 37,658 mobile teams, 4,034 fixed and 2,282 transit teams for the campaign. The P&SHD will send special teams in case children registered in Punjab were found in the other provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that the security coordination committee works under thesupervision of the home secretary while the IG Police, AIG Special Branch, the WHO and representativesof the health department are members of the committee.

