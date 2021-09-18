UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Start Sept 20 In Larkana District

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 10:05 PM

Anti-polio drive to start Sept 20 in Larkana district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign would start from September 20 to 26 in which more than 306,850 children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) in Larkana district.

All arrangements have been finalized for the campaign.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana here.

He said 812 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during seven days campaign.

The DHO Larkana said that thirty transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, bus stops and various markets of the district during the Campaign.

He appealed to the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

