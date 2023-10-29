Open Menu

Anti-polio Drive To Starts In Larkana District From Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 07:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) All-out arrangements have been finalized for the National Immunization Campaign for Polio. More than 306950 children of the Larkana district up to five years of age would be vaccinated with the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the six-day national polio campaign starting from October 30 to November 3, 2023, to save them from the crippling disease of polio.

 This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana here on Sunday evening. He said the children up to five years of age would be administered the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the six-day campaign.

He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted, which would visit all the areas, including the remote, far-flung, and flood- and rain-affected areas of the district, to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (6) roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four four-day campaigns.

DHO Larkana said that 90 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard, and they will be available at railway stations, bus stops, and various markets in the district during the 6-day anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign a complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs, and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

