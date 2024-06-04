Anti-Polio drive underway

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024

Chief Executive Officer(CEO), District Health Authority, Dr Ejaz Ahmed Tuesday said that the week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in the entire district on June 3 successfully entered into its 2nd day

Under the drive, he said, over 320,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to cover 906,011 children would be achieved by June 8.

The CEO informed that 2,834 mobile teams, 677 area in-charges, 269 fixed points and 192 Union Council's medical officers were participating in the drive, adding children were also immunized at 125 transit points in the district.

The CEO said that staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that refusal and non-attended cases were also being covered by convincing on the same day.

