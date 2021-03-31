UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive Underway; Drops Administered To 700,000 Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Anti-polio drive underway; drops administered to 700,000 children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district entered into its third day on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that the immunization campaign was in full swing.

During the campaign, she said, over 700,000 children have been administered the polio vaccine so far while the set target of 885,000 children for f the campaign would be achieved till April 2.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, the CEO told that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centers, 307 fixed centers, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals are participating in the drive.

Dr Faiza said the polio drops were also being administered at city transit points in order to ensure that all children should be immunized below five years of age.

Related Topics

Polio Rawalpindi April All

Recent Stories

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

26 minutes ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

38 minutes ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

41 minutes ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

42 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Egypt on Successful Refloating o ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.