Anti-polio drive underway; drops administered to 700,000 children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district entered into its third day on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that the immunization campaign was in full swing.

During the campaign, she said, over 700,000 children have been administered the polio vaccine so far while the set target of 885,000 children for f the campaign would be achieved till April 2.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, the CEO told that 2964 polio teams, 240 health centers, 307 fixed centers, allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals are participating in the drive.

Dr Faiza said the polio drops were also being administered at city transit points in order to ensure that all children should be immunized below five years of age.