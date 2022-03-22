UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Will Start From Mar 24: DC Khyber

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 08:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for anti-polio campaign starting from March 24.

The seven-day anti-polio drive in six union councils will begin on March 24 in which more than 22,000 children will be vaccinated at their doorsteps through 111 polio teams and will continue till March 30.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Noor Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar, Captain Umar Zaman, officials of Health Department and Police.

The administration of Khyber has appealed to the people to vaccinate their children against polio virus for safety of their children.

