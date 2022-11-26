Anti-polio driver kicks off in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A three-day special anti-polio campaign has been inaugurated in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi started the campaign by giving drops to his daughter.

CEO Health Dr. Ahmed Nasir and other officers were also present on the occasion.

After the confirmation of polio virus in sewerage samples in Sialkot district in August 2022, there is a second consecutive anti-polio campaign in the district which will be conducted from November 28 to November 30.

There will be a two-day follow-up campaign on December 1st and 2nd.

Briefing on the occasion, CEO Health Dr. Ahmed Nasir said that during the drive, 7,67,880 children under the age of five years will be administered polio drops, 2676 mobile teams will go door-to-door and administer polio drops to children in four tehsils, 124 union councils of Sialkot district.

He said that 133 fixed and 69 transit teams will be deployed, 536 area in-charges, 129 UCMOs will also perform duties.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that the purpose of giving his daughter anti-polio vaccine in the inaugural ceremony is to send a message to the people that the polio vaccine is safe in all respects.

He appealed to the parents to prove that they are responsible citizens by fully cooperating with the door-to-door teams during the anti-polio campaign.