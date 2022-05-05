UrduPoint.com

Anti-Polio Drops Administered At Transit Points During Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Thursday said anti-polio drops were administered at all city entry and exit points during the Eid holidays.

In the wake of two recent polio cases identified in North Waziristan, the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) had decided to continue vaccination of children under five years of age at all transit sites in Punjab during the Eid Holidays.

The CEO informed that to prevent the spread of the virus, anti-polio drops were administered at 14 entry and exit points of the district while around 90 polio workers had performed their duties despite the Eid holidays She said people travelled to outside districts or provinces on Eid days to meet their near ones, so it had become obligatory to administer drops to children to save them from this crippling disease.

