Anti-Polio drops to be administered during Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Chief of the Punjab Anti-Polio Program Khizr Afzal on Monday said that Anti- Polio drops would be administered at 92 sites across Punjab and more than 500 polio workers would perform their duties at special points during Eid days.

He said that the steps had been taken to protect children from the deadly virus as eight environmental samples had tested positive across Punjab.

Khizar informed that the Polio virus had been found in environmental samples of Lahore, Multan, Okara, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

He added that special counters had been set up at bus terminals, railway stations, and entry, and exit points of the high-risk districts as a large number of people travelled from one district to other areas of the country during Eid days.