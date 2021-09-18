UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drops To Be Administered To Over Seven Lac Kids In Multan

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Saturday said that stern action would be taken against the parents, who refuse to administer anti-polio drops to their children below five years age during three days drive scheduled from September 20 (Monday).

He expressed these views during inauguration ceremony of anti-polio drive at district headquarters hospital here.

DC informed that the anti-polio drops would be administered to over seven lac kids across the district during the drive.

He said that the door to door drive would be made successful to avert the kids from disability, adding that the polio camps to be set up at all public places including general bus stand.

