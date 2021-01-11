Anti-polio immunization campaign launched in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Batkhela, Muazzam Khan inaugurated a three-day anti-polio campaign in Malakand district on Monday.

He also visited Batkhela and supervised anti polio immunization campaign on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khatak.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner visited different health institutions and spots at Batkhela and Khar and expressed satisfaction on the overall arrangements.

He administered anti polio drops to children on this occasion.

Khan said vaccination was the only solution to protect children from the fatal disease.

He asked people bring immunize their kids and also convince people of nearby areas to vaccinate their children.