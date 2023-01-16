UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Immunization Drive Kicks Off In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Anti-polio immunization drive kicks off in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem has said the five-day anti polio immunization drive has been kicked off from today (Monday) in all Union Councils of district Sukkur to ensure that each and every child below five years of age is vaccinated against polio disease which could be overcome through collective struggle of all relevant circles.

While visiting several areas here, he also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign and said that district administration has taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease. He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

In this regard, all the arrangements were already finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to maximum children under the five years of age. District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar in a briefing said that adequate security measures have been taken during the polio drive as well as the deployment of police personnel who escort polio teams at sensitive points.

On the occasion, all concerned officers of the Health, Revenue, PPHI and representatives of the WHO, Save the Children and others were present.

