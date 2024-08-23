Open Menu

Anti-polio Measures Discussed

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Anti-polio measures discussed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The polio teams will administer anti-polio drops to more than 1.6 million children under five years of age in the district from September 9.

As many as 5,000 fixed, transit and mobile polio teams have been constituted to achieve the goal.

Presiding over a district polio eradication committee meeting here Friday, the Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir took a briefing on the micro plan of anti-polio campaign which is going to start next month.

The DC directed for chalking out an effective micro plan for the upcoming polio campaign to achieve 100 percent children’s vaccination target.

He directed for the proper training of the staff on most modern lines for complete eradication of the polio disease from the country and asked the Ulema to spread the message of polio vaccination in Friday sermons.

He further directed for utilizing all means of publicity about the polio campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Nasir September All From Million

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

6 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan