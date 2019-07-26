Anti-polio plan for mobile population coverage completes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : A special plan for high-risk mobile population coverage has been completed successfully as health teams achieved 91 per cent target by administering polio drops to 15,117 out of 16,552 gypsies kids during the drive at 126 union councils in the district.

According to a press release, issued here on Friday, the purpose of launching the anti-polio drive was to reduce the threat of the crippling disease in the district while drops were administered to gypsy, brick-kiln kids and guest kids coming from polio affected areas of other provinces during the two days drive on July-24, 25.

The UC MOs and area in-charges were directed to ensure rest of the target during follow-up while 126 UC MOs, 286 area in-charges and 257 health teams took part in the drive.