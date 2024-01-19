Open Menu

Anti Polio Program Coordinator Killed In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Anti polio program coordinator, Dr Abdul Rahman was killed by unknown gunmen at Bajaur tribal district on Friday.

According to Bajaur police, the car of Dr. Abdul Rehman was ambushed at Badsia village of Tehsil Mamond and expired in hospital.

A police constable also sustained injuries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and caretaker Chief Minister have condemned the attack and expressed sympathies with the victim families.

They directed the police high ups to arrest culprits and bring them to justice.

