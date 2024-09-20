Open Menu

Anti-polio Program Head Shows Concern Over Campaign's Output

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Anti-polio program head shows concern over campaign's output

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Khizer Afzal, head of anti-polio campaign Punjab has expressed grave concern over the positive environmental patterns. He urged for constant hard work in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Chakwal.

Presiding a review meeting on anti-polio campaign here on Friday, Khizer Afzal said "virus is continuously present in the environmental samples collected from Rawalpindi". He observed that there had been some issues in micro planning which have resulted in missing some children from the target population.

He emphasized that there would be no compromise on shortcomings in the micro plan. During the meeting it was apprised that the work on the polio micro plan had already started.

Khizr Afzal intimated that health workers could lose their jobs for failing in the polio micro plan.

While giving instructions, he said that all the districts should immediately complete the data of children deprived of vaccine.

"The decrease in unvaccinated children is welcome", he said and stressed to maximize the output in terms of vaccinating the massive children.

Carefully review the Union Councils with low coverage in all district polio campaigns and ensure accuracy of polio data", he said and directed to submit the information of the flood affected on time.

Khizer also observed that decline in vaccine coverage was linked to the training of polio teams. "There is room for improvement in the training of polio teams and officers", he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Polio Punjab Flood Rawalpindi Chakwal All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

50 minutes ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

3 hours ago
 HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Se ..

HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..

5 hours ago
 DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

5 hours ago
 Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rame ..

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

12 hours ago
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

14 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

1 day ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

1 day ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan