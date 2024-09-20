Anti-polio Program Head Shows Concern Over Campaign's Output
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Khizer Afzal, head of anti-polio campaign Punjab has expressed grave concern over the positive environmental patterns. He urged for constant hard work in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Chakwal.
Presiding a review meeting on anti-polio campaign here on Friday, Khizer Afzal said "virus is continuously present in the environmental samples collected from Rawalpindi". He observed that there had been some issues in micro planning which have resulted in missing some children from the target population.
He emphasized that there would be no compromise on shortcomings in the micro plan. During the meeting it was apprised that the work on the polio micro plan had already started.
Khizr Afzal intimated that health workers could lose their jobs for failing in the polio micro plan.
While giving instructions, he said that all the districts should immediately complete the data of children deprived of vaccine.
"The decrease in unvaccinated children is welcome", he said and stressed to maximize the output in terms of vaccinating the massive children.
Carefully review the Union Councils with low coverage in all district polio campaigns and ensure accuracy of polio data", he said and directed to submit the information of the flood affected on time.
Khizer also observed that decline in vaccine coverage was linked to the training of polio teams. "There is room for improvement in the training of polio teams and officers", he added.
