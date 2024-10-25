Anti polio rally held to create awareness among parents

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A rally was organised in connection with the World Polio Day on Friday.

The District Health Office (DHO) organised a walk which began from the office of the DHO to jannah Bagh Larkana. The walk was led by Assistant Commissioner Larkana Raja Khan Qureshi whereas District Health Officer Dr.

Shoukat Ali Abro, District education Officer Anees u Rahman, Representatives of WHO and a large number of students participated in it.

Speaking to the media, the speakers said that the purpose of the rally is to create awareness among citizens about the eradication of polio and also to make parents aware of the importance of giving polio drops to their children. They said that parents should cooperate with the polio teams to protect their children from polio.