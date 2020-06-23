UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Teams Implored Residents To Follow SOPs In Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:27 PM

Anti Polio Workers teams implored the communities of Khairpur district,Tuesday, to wear face masks and keep their distance from each other, after a record number of people were hospitalized with coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Polio Workers teams implored the communities of Khairpur district,Tuesday, to wear face masks and keep their distance from each other, after a record number of people were hospitalized with coronavirus.

The teams, with collaboration of Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in the Khairpur district visited various Local Support Organizations (LSOs), Village Organizations (VOs), formed by SRSO and met the female organized members, they advised the use of simple cloth face masks to slow the spread of the virus to stop the virus from transmitting to others.

Cloth face masks made with household items or common materials at low cost can be used as an additional voluntary public health measure. They also advised local people to wear whatever mask is available at home before going out.

District Manger SRSO, Khadim Shar said that Sindh government was taking every possible step to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and protect its people.

He urged the communities to take precautions to avoid getting affected from the coronavirus.

