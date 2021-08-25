Anti-polio unattended cases covered

UrduPoint.com

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :In-charge Anti-polio drive Muhammad islam has said that all unattended and missed cases of polio immunization had been covered through the app activity.

Talking to APP, Islam said children had missed the vaccine being out of the city or not present at home.

He said that with the help of local elders and district administration four polio drops refusal cases had also been covered out of the total 12 cases during the previous campaign concluded on August 6.

The Incharge informed that a five-day anti-polio campaign would be kicked off in the entire district from September 20 while training of polio teams was being carried out in collaboration with WHO.

He said around 2964 polio teams,663 area in charges, and 240 medical officers would go door to door to administer anti-polio drops to children under five years of age.

He said that polio is a national issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio-free.

