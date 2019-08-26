UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Vaccination Drive Begins In KP, Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Anti-polio vaccination drive begins in KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day special anti-polio vaccination drive kicks off in twenty-seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Monday.

The Provincial Health Department officials said that, more than four million children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Polio teams will also be deployed at bus stops, railway stations and other public places.

Meanwhile, anti-polio vaccination drive also begins in Quetta and Pishin districts of Balochistan today.

According to Provincial Coordinator of Polio Emergency Operation Center, Rashid Razzaq, anti-polio campaign in Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi and Sohbat Pur districts will be started from 28th of this month while in Qilla Abdullah district from 2nd of next month, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the seven-day campaign, more than one million children will be administered anti-polio drops.

Over four thousand teams have been constituted for administering polio drops to the children at their doorsteps.

The government has devised comprehensive plan for security of the polio teams.

