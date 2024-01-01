Anti-polio vaccination drive canceled in Tank, D.I. Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) In view of the security situation the anti-polio campaign, scheduled for December 18, was cancelled in Tank and D.I. Khan districts.

According to the health department, the polio campaign was also cancelled in November and rescheduled for December 18, adding that due to the security situation in the two districts, it would be rescheduled.

