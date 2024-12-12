Open Menu

Anti Polio Vaccination Drive From Dec 16 To 20 In Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Swat, Shahzad Mehboob, on Thursday announced that a polio vaccination campaign would be conducted across the district from December 16 to 20.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the preparations for the five-day campaign the DC urged officials to work with national zeal to eradicate polio, emphasizing the importance of leaving no child unvaccinated.

He warned that strict action would be taken against any team found neglecting their duties.

He appealed to the public to ensure their children under five years of age get the polio vaccine and Vitamin-A drops.

He assured that the district administration and health officials would closely monitor the campaign to guarantee its success.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners via live conferencing, as well as DHO Swat Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan, EPI Coordinator Dr. Liaqat Ali, N-STOP Officer Dr Anwar Jamal, and representatives from the education, health, police, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, Dr Anwar Jamal briefed the participants on the campaign arrangements, stating that all preparations for the December 2024 polio drive have been finalized.

He shared that 482,066 children in 325,831 households across the district would be vaccinated by door-to-door teams already formed. These teams would also administer Vitamin-A drops alongside polio vaccines, he added.

