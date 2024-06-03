Anti-polio Vaccination Drive Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PISHIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Jamaluddin Mandokhail here on Monday launched an anti-polio campaign by vaccinating children under the age of five.
According to DC Office, he appealed to parents to join the government's efforts to eradicate polio, a disease that can cause lifelong disability.
"Poliomyelitis is a dangerous disease," the deputy commissioner warned, adding "Let us work together to protect our children from this debilitating disease. Get your children vaccinated to save them from a lifetime of disability."
The five-day campaign aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five in the district, to ensure a polio-free future for the next generation.
The parents are urged to bring their children to the nearest vaccination center to for immunization.
APP/rhk/378
