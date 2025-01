Anti-Polio vaccination drive launched in Hyderabad

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon inaugurated the anti-polio vaccination campaign by administering polio drops at Taluka Hospital Qasimabad on Friday

According to a handout, he was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr.

Farukh Ali Lanjar.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Memon reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating polio from the region.

The event was attended by officials from the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), polio eradication teams and representatives from relevant departments.