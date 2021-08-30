Anti polio vaccination drive launched in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The anti-polio vaccination drive started in district Tank on Monday where as many as 71,611 children would be immunized against the crippling disease in Tank city and Jandola sub-division.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Afridi and 25 Sindh Regiment Pak Army Major Sabir officially launched the polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children at District Polio Control Room DC Office Tank.

The event was also attended by District Health Officer Tank, Dr Ihsanullah Bhettani, Polio officials and local journalists.

District Health Officer Tank Dr. Ihsanullah and Polio Officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the arrangements for the polio campaign.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Armed Forces and Police would provide foolproof security to vaccination teams so that no child should be left without polio drops.