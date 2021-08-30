UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Vaccination Drive Launched In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Anti polio vaccination drive launched in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The anti-polio vaccination drive started in district Tank on Monday where as many as 71,611 children would be immunized against the crippling disease in Tank city and Jandola sub-division.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Afridi and 25 Sindh Regiment Pak Army Major Sabir officially launched the polio campaign by administering polio drops to the children at District Polio Control Room DC Office Tank.

The event was also attended by District Health Officer Tank, Dr Ihsanullah Bhettani, Polio officials and local journalists.

District Health Officer Tank Dr. Ihsanullah and Polio Officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the arrangements for the polio campaign.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Armed Forces and Police would provide foolproof security to vaccination teams so that no child should be left without polio drops.

Related Topics

Sindh Army Police Polio Tank Afridi Event

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

41 minutes ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

47 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

1 hour ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.