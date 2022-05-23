UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Vaccination Drive Starts Amid Strict Security Measures In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Anti polio vaccination drive starts amid strict security measures in KP

The five-day national immunization campaign against crippling polio disease Monday started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The five-day national immunization campaign against crippling polio disease Monday started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Various district administrations have imposed section 144 and banned pillion riding, use of tinted glasses in vehicles, carrying and display of arms from May 23 to 27 and warned that violators would be dealt under section 188.

The police teams have been deployed with polio vaccination teams to provide foolproof security to them.

During five-day campaign, 7.

2 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease in KP, said Coordinator of the campaign Abdul Basit, adding that 30981 teams including 27,763 mobile, 1981 fixed, 1161 transit and 149 roaming teams have been constituted to administer polio drops.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated against polio and help the government to make the country polio free.

Meanwhile all the deputy commissioners started the polio vaccination drive in their respective districts including the merged areas by administering polio drops to children.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Mobile Vehicles May All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan raises voice for Indian actor Hina Kh ..

Armeena Khan raises voice for Indian actor Hina Khan

22 minutes ago
 Five die, 26 injured due to collusion of passenger ..

Five die, 26 injured due to collusion of passenger coaches in Nathiagali

47 seconds ago
 AJK PM announces series of schemes including cade ..

AJK PM announces series of schemes including cadet college for Khoirata town

48 seconds ago
 Regional Director (Ombudsman) to hold open court o ..

Regional Director (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Tuesday

50 seconds ago
 Abrarul Haq to take legal action against Indian si ..

Abrarul Haq to take legal action against Indian singer Karan

37 minutes ago
 KP Governor extends contract of chairman PRSC merg ..

KP Governor extends contract of chairman PRSC merged areas

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.