Anti polio vaccination drive starts amid strict security measures in KP

The five-day national immunization campaign against crippling polio disease Monday started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident

Various district administrations have imposed section 144 and banned pillion riding, use of tinted glasses in vehicles, carrying and display of arms from May 23 to 27 and warned that violators would be dealt under section 188.

The police teams have been deployed with polio vaccination teams to provide foolproof security to them.

During five-day campaign, 7.

2 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease in KP, said Coordinator of the campaign Abdul Basit, adding that 30981 teams including 27,763 mobile, 1981 fixed, 1161 transit and 149 roaming teams have been constituted to administer polio drops.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated against polio and help the government to make the country polio free.

Meanwhile all the deputy commissioners started the polio vaccination drive in their respective districts including the merged areas by administering polio drops to children.