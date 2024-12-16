Anti polio vaccination drive starts in KP; 7.3 mln children to be vaccinated

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The final anti polio vaccination campaign of the current year started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday wherein nearly 7.3 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

According to the Emergency Operations Center for Polio in the province, the five-day campaign aimed to administer polio drops to all children under the age of five.

It mentioned that so far, 18 cases of polio were reported from KP during this year adding that in order to curb its spread, repeated doses of the polio vaccine were deemed crucial for all children under five.

It said that for this initiative, 42,161 trained polio workers including 32,387 mobile teams, 6,301 supervisors, 1,967 fixed teams, 1,342 transit teams, and 164 roaming teams had been deployed to ensure vaccination of each and every child.

Additionally 8,273 area in-charges had also been appointed to monitor the vaccination campaign.

In order to ensure security of polio teams the government had deputed 54,000 police personnel.

APP/adi