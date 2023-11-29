Open Menu

Anti Polio Vaccination To Continue Till Dec 03,  Over 9lac Kids To Be Vaccinated: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Vaccination campaign against crippling polio disease continued in Peshawar where 901,986 kids under five years of age would be vaccinated till December 03, 2023.

Presiding over a review meeting of the ongoing anti-polio campaign here, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Afaq Wazir here Wednesday said that 2,506 teams were constituted for the vaccination of these children.

The Deputy Commissioner said that polio was a crippling disease and its eradication was imperative for a healthy society.

Afaq Wazir urged parents and guardians to bring their children to nearby hospitals in case anti-polio teams did not arrive at their homes.

