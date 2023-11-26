Open Menu

Anti-polio Vaccine Drive To Target Over 2.585mln Children

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2023 | 08:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Polio Eradication Campaign will be started from November 27 in all the 7 districts of Karachi, in which 2.585 million children will be immunised against polio.

More than 11,000 polio workers will perform their duties to achieve the target of vaccination of children under 5 years of age.

The meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput reviewed the arrangements for the campaign and decided to provide full security to the teams, said a statement on Sunday.

It was informed at the meeting that two polio cases were reported from Karachi in October, becoming the first cases outside of the endemic region since January 2021.

The first child is a 24-month-old, who had an onset of weakness in his limbs on October 3, while the second child is a 31-month-old who had an onset of weakness on October 15.

Both cases were reported from the same UC Gujro of Karachi East from a high-risk population. Virus isolated from both children belongs to the YB3A cluster, which has been detected in most of the positive environmental samples isolated from different parts of Karachi recently.

It was also informed at the meeting that since the diagnosis of these two cases, this is the second vaccination campaign being conducted.

The previous campaign was one of the most successful in the history of the initiative, with the highest number of coverage and the lowest number of refusals and missing children.

This was only because of the hard work of government administration.

The meeting was attended among others by the Coordinator of the Emergency Operation Centre, Sindh Irshad Sodhar, deputy commissioners of all seven districts, all District Health officers and representatives of WHO, UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners as well as district health officers to play their role in achieving the target of Polio vaccination as their national responsibility.

He said Polio eradication is a national cause and they should make all out efforts to eliminate the polio virus from the city.

