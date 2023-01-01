UrduPoint.com

Anti-Polio, Vitamin A Administering Campaign From Jan 16

Published January 01, 2023

Anti-Polio, Vitamin A administering campaign from Jan 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :A week-long anti-Polio drive would commence in Rawalpindi district on January 16.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq told APP here Sunday that as many as 3,787 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 917,285 children of less than five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district during the campaign.

To overcome Vitamin A deficiency in the children, blue capsules would be given to children of age 6 to 11 months having a dose of 100,000 IU, while red pills having a high amount of 200,000 IU would be given to children 12 to 59 months, he added.

The CEO informed that 243 Union council medical officers and 858 area incharges would also participate in the drive.

In addition, " 320 fix centres will be set up to administer drops".

Ansar added that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization. The CEO added the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with special teams so the set target can be achieved."/395

