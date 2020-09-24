Anti-poverty SDGs by 2030: PM to virtually address key UN panel

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the event titled, "Poverty at Crossroad: Using Leadership and the Multidimensional Poverty Index to Build Back Better” being co-hosted by Pakistan and Chile.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address a high-level panel of the United Nations on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity on Thursday.

The event is being convened to present the interim report of the panel, which identifies the major gaps in implementation and the systemic shortcomings of the existing international frameworks for tax cooperation, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering.

It will provide a high-level forum for discussing the priority actions for addressing the identified challenges, particularly in light of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on progress toward the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In his capacity as President of the UN Economic and Social Council, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, is also set to speak in panel's moderated session.

Today, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address another high level side event during the United Nations General Assembly session. The event titled, "Poverty at Crossroad: Using Leadership and the Multidimensional Poverty Index to Build Back Better" is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Chile.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar will also address this high-level event virtually. On the side-lines of the UN General Assembly session, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will speak through video link at SAARC Ministerial conference.