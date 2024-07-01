Open Menu

Anti-power Theft Drive Intensified In Mardan Circle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Anti-power theft drive intensified in Mardan circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan circle has intensified drive against kunda mafia and defaulters in Shergarh and surrounding areas.

During this operation, over 100 electricity thieves and defaulters were arrested on the spot and transferred to local police stations.

Assistant Commissioners and Takhte Bhai Junaid Khalid led the operation and was accompanied by SE PESCO Mardan Circle Ikramullah Khan, XEN PESCO Takhte Bhai Division Feroz Shah Khan, Patwari Taj Wali Khan, SDO PESCO Shergarh Kamranullah Dawar, Line Superintendent Shehzad Ali Khan, and Line Superintendent Hidayat Khan.

The electricity thieves and defaulters in various areas such as Made Baba, Kakar Kalay, Tordher Bazaar, Fazal Qadir Kalay, Pir Sadi Bazaar, Koz Kande, Bara Kande, and Malkanano Korona Pir Sadi. Millions of rupees were also recovered from them.

The administration and WAPDA officials made it clear that no one will be allowed to steal electricity. They said that Heavy fines will be imposed on thieves, and they will be sent to jail.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Jail WAPDA Company Mardan Circle Shergarh Taj Wali From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

3 hours ago
 Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan