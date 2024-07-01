Anti-power theft drive intensified in Mardan circle

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan circle has intensified drive against kunda mafia and defaulters in Shergarh and surrounding areas.

During this operation, over 100 electricity thieves and defaulters were arrested on the spot and transferred to local police stations.

Assistant Commissioners and Takhte Bhai Junaid Khalid led the operation and was accompanied by SE PESCO Mardan Circle Ikramullah Khan, XEN PESCO Takhte Bhai Division Feroz Shah Khan, Patwari Taj Wali Khan, SDO PESCO Shergarh Kamranullah Dawar, Line Superintendent Shehzad Ali Khan, and Line Superintendent Hidayat Khan.

The electricity thieves and defaulters in various areas such as Made Baba, Kakar Kalay, Tordher Bazaar, Fazal Qadir Kalay, Pir Sadi Bazaar, Koz Kande, Bara Kande, and Malkanano Korona Pir Sadi. Millions of rupees were also recovered from them.

The administration and WAPDA officials made it clear that no one will be allowed to steal electricity. They said that Heavy fines will be imposed on thieves, and they will be sent to jail.