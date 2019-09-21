UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Rabbies, Anti Snake Vaccines Have Become A Thing Next To Nil In Govt Hospitals In Twin Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:34 PM

Anti rabbies, anti snake vaccines have become a thing next to Nil in govt hospitals in twin cities

Anti rabbies and anti snake vaccines have become a thing next to Nil in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and these vaccines in limited quality are available in old stock at Polyclinic

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Anti rabbies and anti snake vaccines have become a thing next to Nil in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and these vaccines in limited quality are available in old stock at Polyclinic.The country is facing acute shortage of anti rabbies and anti snake vaccines and these vaccines are not available in any government hospital at twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like other cities of the country.

This vaccine is available in limited quantity in old stock at Polyclinic hospital while all other government hospitals are running out of stock in regard to these vaccines.Senate standing committee on national health in its previous meeting had issued special directives to DRAP due to suspension of import of medicines of fatal diseases from India in the prevailing tension between Pakistan and India, Pakistan should start manufacturing these vaccines and medicines on its own.

Anti rabbies and anti snake vaccines should be imported forthwith from some other country to rein in ongoing crisis.NIH Executive Director Maj Gen Amir Ikram told during a press briefing they are placing special focus on preparation of this vaccine and Pakistan will soon prepare this vaccine and start supplying it to the hospitals.It is pertinent to mention here that winter is the most vulnerable season for dog bite and children are special victims in this season.

Despite imposition of ban by Indian government on exporting this vaccine to Pakistan nothing has been done to import it even after lapse of 8 months.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Senate Shortage Import Rawalpindi All From Government

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

11 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

25 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

25 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

26 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

40 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.