Anti rabbies, anti snake vaccines have become a thing next to Nil in govt hospitals in twin cities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Anti rabbies and anti snake vaccines have become a thing next to Nil in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and these vaccines in limited quality are available in old stock at Polyclinic.The country is facing acute shortage of anti rabbies and anti snake vaccines and these vaccines are not available in any government hospital at twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like other cities of the country.

This vaccine is available in limited quantity in old stock at Polyclinic hospital while all other government hospitals are running out of stock in regard to these vaccines.Senate standing committee on national health in its previous meeting had issued special directives to DRAP due to suspension of import of medicines of fatal diseases from India in the prevailing tension between Pakistan and India, Pakistan should start manufacturing these vaccines and medicines on its own.

Anti rabbies and anti snake vaccines should be imported forthwith from some other country to rein in ongoing crisis.NIH Executive Director Maj Gen Amir Ikram told during a press briefing they are placing special focus on preparation of this vaccine and Pakistan will soon prepare this vaccine and start supplying it to the hospitals.It is pertinent to mention here that winter is the most vulnerable season for dog bite and children are special victims in this season.

Despite imposition of ban by Indian government on exporting this vaccine to Pakistan nothing has been done to import it even after lapse of 8 months.