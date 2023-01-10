Anti-rape cell established in DC Complex

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-rape cell has been established in Deputy Commissioner Complex to take prompt action on rape incidents.

A spokesman for local administration said on Tuesday that the cell would remain functional round-the-clock and protocol officer of Deputy Commissioner Office would look after all affairs of the cell.

Sufficient staff of police and Rescue-1122 would remain alert in the cell and they would take prompt action on receipt of information against rape incidents in the city, spokesman added.