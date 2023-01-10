UrduPoint.com

Anti-rape Cell Established In DC Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Anti-rape cell established in DC Complex

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-rape cell has been established in Deputy Commissioner Complex to take prompt action on rape incidents.

A spokesman for local administration said on Tuesday that the cell would remain functional round-the-clock and protocol officer of Deputy Commissioner Office would look after all affairs of the cell.

Sufficient staff of police and Rescue-1122 would remain alert in the cell and they would take prompt action on receipt of information against rape incidents in the city, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Alert All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of att ..

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of attacking Taliban-govt as "irresp ..

18 minutes ago
 "Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

31 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

2 hours ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.