Anti-rape cells to be set up at district hospitals in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Anti-Rape Special Committee here on Wednesday decided to set up anti-rape cells at all district hospitals across the province as part of measures to implement Anti-Rape laws.

The committee meeting chaired by chairperson MNA Barrister Malika Bukhari and attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash decided that the cells would be set up at hospitals within four weeks and in three phases.

In the first phase these would be established in those districts where rape cases were reportedly high and subsequently in other districts.

Similarly, male and female Medico Legal Officers and prosecutors would be appointed at the anti-rape cells while special trainings would be arranged for both the officials to pursue the cases properly.

Malika Bukhari said that KP government and its relevant departments would establish strong coordination with the federation for implementation of anti-rape law in letter and spirit.

The Prosecution department and police would share data and other information with Federal Special Anti Rape Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, KP Minister Kamran Bangash assured the provincial government's cooperation in implementation of anti-rape laws.

The meeting was also attended by Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Dr Sumaira Shams, Secretary Home KP Khushhal Khan and representatives of line departments including health, police and others.