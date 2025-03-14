Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in implementation of SOR

A key meeting of the Anti-Rape Special Committee was held at the Ministry of Law and Justice to deliberate on proposed amendments aimed at improving the implementation of Pakistan’s Sex Offenders Register (SOR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A key meeting of the Anti-Rape Special Committee was held at the Ministry of Law and Justice to deliberate on proposed amendments aimed at improving the implementation of Pakistan’s Sex Offenders Register (SOR).

The meeting was chaired by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq and attended by members of the Special Committee.

The Committee unanimously agreed to enhance the role of the police in implementing the SOR and expanding the legal framework to provide for better management and monitoring of sex offenders.

This expansion will involve utilising the capabilities of various agencies, following a thorough risk assessment, and aligning with international good practices.

The objective is to create a more effective system for monitoring, managing, and reducing the risks posed by convicted sex offenders.

As part of the discussions, the members emphasised the importance of collaboration among multiple stakeholders, including law enforcement and prosecution agencies, prison and immigration authorities.

These stakeholders will work together to develop a robust and multi-faceted framework that aims to strengthen the oversight and rehabilitation of sex offenders, ensuring public safety and minimising repeat offenses.