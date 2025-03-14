Open Menu

Anti-rape Committee For Enhancing Police Role In Implementation Of SOR

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 10:13 PM

Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in implementation of SOR

A key meeting of the Anti-Rape Special Committee was held at the Ministry of Law and Justice to deliberate on proposed amendments aimed at improving the implementation of Pakistan’s Sex Offenders Register (SOR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A key meeting of the Anti-Rape Special Committee was held at the Ministry of Law and Justice to deliberate on proposed amendments aimed at improving the implementation of Pakistan’s Sex Offenders Register (SOR).

The meeting was chaired by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq and attended by members of the Special Committee.

The Committee unanimously agreed to enhance the role of the police in implementing the SOR and expanding the legal framework to provide for better management and monitoring of sex offenders.

This expansion will involve utilising the capabilities of various agencies, following a thorough risk assessment, and aligning with international good practices.

The objective is to create a more effective system for monitoring, managing, and reducing the risks posed by convicted sex offenders.

As part of the discussions, the members emphasised the importance of collaboration among multiple stakeholders, including law enforcement and prosecution agencies, prison and immigration authorities.

These stakeholders will work together to develop a robust and multi-faceted framework that aims to strengthen the oversight and rehabilitation of sex offenders, ensuring public safety and minimising repeat offenses.

Recent Stories

Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects h ..

Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects human rights worldwide: UN

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan set for New Zealand challenge

Pakistan set for New Zealand challenge

35 seconds ago
 KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 publ ..

KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 public sector entities

37 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to ..

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to thwart conspiracies against P ..

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal inaugurates "I Work for Sindh dot com" app ..

Bilawal inaugurates "I Work for Sindh dot com" app, developed to support unemplo ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games

Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games

3 minutes ago
Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in i ..

Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in implementation of SOR

3 minutes ago
 Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM ..

Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM on Kashmir Affairs, GB

3 minutes ago
 Inspector, seven cops dismissed

Inspector, seven cops dismissed

28 minutes ago
 National Guard Commander attends graduation of new ..

National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised traini ..

46 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani administers oath to new ca ..

Acting President Gilani administers oath to new cabinet ministers

38 minutes ago
 Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to d ..

Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan