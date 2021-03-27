Anti-Rape Committee to meet on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :As per the directions of the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, the newly formed Committee under the Chairpersonship of Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari will meet on a daily basis to oversee the implementation of the Anti-Rape legislation.

Complaints in connection with rape cases can be filed on the e-mail address antirapecommittee@hotmail.com, on urgent basis.

A contact number will also be shared to facilitate the masses in this regard.