Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021 smoothly sails through Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Joint Sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday passed Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021 aimed to curb increasing rape incidents in the country with score of amendments proposed by parliamentary secretary for law and justice Maleeka Bokhari Under the bill, special court would be established for speedy trial of the cases.

Under this law, special court, anti-rape crises cell, and special committee would be set up to hear rape cases and registered complaints. Legal assistance to the victims on a pro bono basis would also be provided. Meanwhile, enlistment of independent support advisers, to provide support to the victims is also part of the bill.