Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021 course underway at Police Line

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are being taken to bring the accused involved in crimes against women to justice.

An SSOIU course regarding the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Act 2021 is underway at Police Line Chiniot. The awareness workshop was attended by Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) officers, prosecution officers, investigation officers, ladies officers and office staff.

PFSA officers lectured the investigation officers on the Anti-Rape Act. PFSA officers gave instructions regarding the crime scene in rape cases, and provided detailed information on the procedure for collecting DNA, clothes and other evidence.

Prosecution officers pointed out shortcomings in investigation matters and gave instructions to improve the quality of investigation.

Investigation officers were informed about preserving evidence in a professional manner during investigation and presenting it as evidence in court. In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that the aim of the training workshop is to ensure that the accused involved in serious cases like rape cases are punished through quality investigation.

The series of training workshops will continue to increase the professional capacity of investigation officers.